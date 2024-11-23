Italian Investment In Poland

Molteni Farmaceutici Polska, the Polish subsidiary of Italy's MolteniFarmaceutici drugs producer, recently ended the first phase of its investment in a new pharmaceutical plant in Cracow, according to the PAP news agency.
The investment, worth $2.5 million, will facilitate the production of four different medicines using semi-processed products imported from Italy.
So far, the medicines that will be produced at the Cracow plant have been imported into Poland. The medicines will also be exported to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Commonwealth of Independent States.
