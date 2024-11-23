Italy's New Prontuario Bars 900 Drug Products

The Italian Health Ministry has published the new Prontuario, which lists drugs which are wholly or partially eligible for reimbursement or restricted for hospital use. 2,036 drugs are listed in Class A (full reimbursement) and 272 in Class B (50% of the charge to be paid by the patient). 1,440 items are not restricted or limited, and the rest are prescription-only drugs obtainable only through a physician. 1,017 are for hospital or similar use. A further list will be published this week.
302 items based on 48 active ingredients transfer from Class A to C (full payment by patient), with "equivalent" drugs based on these ingredients remaining in Class A. A few transfers to C involve inexpensive gynecological drugs which are regarded as non-essential. A further 613 are included in Class C, making a total of 900 which no longer qualify for reimbursements.
The Ministry says the transfers were ordered after the drugs' producers failed to agree to align their prices with equivalent products. Among the active ingredients transferred to Class C are cimetidine (200mg only), domperidone (suppositories only), various ferrous sulphides and gluconates, some antibiotic or antibacterial agents used in vaginal creams, for example, plus ibuprofen, flurbiprofen and tenoxicam (suppositories).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze