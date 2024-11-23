ITC's Colorectal Cancer Vaccine Enters Phase II

Patient enrollment in a Phase II trial of ImmunoTherapy Corp's vaccinefor the treatment of colorectal cancer, CTP37, is now complete. Clinical development of the vaccine is being undertaken by Arkios BioDevelopment International of Cincinnati, USA.

Phase I studies with CTP37 suggest that a range of metastatic tumors may respond to the vaccine, which induces antibodies against human chorionic gonadotrophin. hCG is generally expressed by neoplastic cells, and is thought to play a role in masking the tumors from the host immune response.

ITC and Arkios are also conducting Phase II trials in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, and trials in breast and prostate cancer patients are scheduled to begin in 1997. In addition, a formulation of the vaccine that targets multiple sites on the hCG molecule is being developed in an attempt to improve the vaccine's effectiveness.