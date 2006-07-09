IVREA raises $11M for clinical development

Massachusetts, USA-based IVREA Pharmaceuticals, an emerging specialty drugmaker focusing on dermatology, says it has raised $11.0 million from existing investors Atlas Venture and Easton Capital and new one CHL Medical Partners.

"Our existing investors and CHL Medical Partners recognize the immense potential of the two compounds we have in the clinic. Their support will enable IVREA to advance these two programs beyond Phase II clinical development," said Michael Kobos, the drug firm's chief executive.