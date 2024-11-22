J&J Makes $129 Mill Surgical Co Acquisition

Johnson & Johnson of the USA is acquiring Mitek Surgical Products in a deal valued at around $129 million. J&J will make the purchase through a stock swap. Including employee stock options, the acquisition is valued at around $145 million.

J&J will pay $30 of its common stock for each Mitek common share, which run to around 4.3 million. At the time of the announcement, Mitek's share price increased $5.50 to $29 during trading, reports the Wall Street Journal. J&J shares were ahead $0.50 to $55.

Mitek manufactures specialized surgical implants which are used in conjunction with sutures. J&J has a unit, Ethicon Inc, which makes sutures.