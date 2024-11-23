J&J Pulls Out Of Migraine Race

Johnson & Johnson has decided to stop development of its own serotonin5-HT1B/1D agonist for migraine, Pasmigren (aldinitan), with the recognition that it will be too late to market to capture any significant share.
The company cancelled a presentation on the drug, due to take place at the 8th International Headache Society meeting in Amsterdam. The results of a recently-completed Phase III trial were not sufficiently positive to justify bringing the product into an increasingly crowded marketplace, said a J&J spokesman.
