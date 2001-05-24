J&J to acquire Inverness unit for $1.3 billion

J&J to acquire Inverness Med's diabetes unit for $1.3 billion
Johnson & Johnson has moved from being in advanced discussions (Marketletter May 14) to entering into a definitive agreement to acquire the diabetes care products business of Inverness Medical Technology for $1.3 billion. J&J said the deal would be a stock-for-stock transaction that would give Inverness shareholders about $35 per share, plus a common stock interest in the new company. If completed, the deal will exclude Inverness' women's health, nutritional supplements and clinical diagnostics divisions which are to be split off to form a new publicly-traded company.
J&J said it will take a one-time charge in 2001 of about $100 million or $0.07 per share, primarily associated with the write-off of in-process R&D. Excluding the charges, the company said it remains comfortable with its previous earnings guidance in the middle of analysts' estimates for this year, which range between $3.85 and $3.90, and a consensus of $4.35 for 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze