Jamaica adds RotaTeq to child vacc program

The Pharmaceutical and Regulatory Affairs Branch of the Jamaican Ministry of Health's Standards and Regulation Division, is expected to add US drug major Merck & Co's Rotateq vaccine against the rotavirus, to the country's child immunization program, according to a report in the Jamaica Observer.

A three-year trial of the vaccine was conducted in Jamaica, along with 10 other countries including the USA, with the results reviewed by the Jamaican drug regulator's Product Registration Committee. The study was recently commented on by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which found that intussusception reports were within the expected range (Marketletter March 26).