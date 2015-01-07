Janssen begins Phase I trial of its Ebola vaccine

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Europe-based subsidiary Janssen has begun a first-in-human Phase I trial of an Ebola vaccine.

The trial, being led by the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford Department of Pediatrics, UK, is currently recruiting patients, with the first volunteers already receiving their initial vaccine dose. Enrolment is expected to be complete by the end of January.

It will evaluate the safety and tolerability of a prime-boost vaccine regimen, where patients will first be given a dose to prime the immune system, then a boost intended to enhance the immune response over time. The trial will look at the reaction of 72 healthy adult volunteers.