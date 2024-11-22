Janssen-Cilag's Durogesic Patch Launched In UK

Janssen-Cilag has launched its fentanyl transdermal patch, Durogesic, in the UK for the management of chronic, intractable pain associated with cancer.
The company says that Durogesic is the first transdermal delivery system to contain an opioid analgesic. By releasing fentanyl into the patient's blood stream, the patch supplies 72 hours of continuous pain relief from one application. It added that the patch method of administration also reduces drug concentration peaks and avoids first-pass metabolism.
Additionally, noted Janssen, the incidence of constipation, nausea and vomiting are all reduced when compared with previously-administered opioid analgesics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze