Janssen-Cilag's Durogesic Patch Launched In UK

Janssen-Cilag has launched its fentanyl transdermal patch, Durogesic, in the UK for the management of chronic, intractable pain associated with cancer.

The company says that Durogesic is the first transdermal delivery system to contain an opioid analgesic. By releasing fentanyl into the patient's blood stream, the patch supplies 72 hours of continuous pain relief from one application. It added that the patch method of administration also reduces drug concentration peaks and avoids first-pass metabolism.

Additionally, noted Janssen, the incidence of constipation, nausea and vomiting are all reduced when compared with previously-administered opioid analgesics.