Japan approves once-weekly risedronate

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Actonel and Benet 17.5 mg tablets, both once-weekly formulations of risedronate sodium hydrate for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Both Ajinomoto and Takeda own the drug manufacturing approval of the products while Eisai will distribute Actonel supplied by Ajinomoto, and Takeda will do likewise for the Benet brand.

Risedronate is a bisphosphonate antiosteoporotic agent, which was originally synthesized by Norwich Eaton Pharmaceuticals in the USA (then a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble Co and now Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals).