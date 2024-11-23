Japan Compares World Drug Prices

Prices of pharmaceuticals tend to be higher on average in Japan than in other major world markets, according to a survey conducted by the Japan Medical Practitioners' Federation and the Osaka Medical Practitioners' Association, reported in Pharma Japan.

A comparison of the National Health Insurance prices of the leading 29 branded drug products in Japan in 1993 showed in general higher prices on the domestic market than in the USA, the UK, germany and France, said the study. The price ratio in Japan compared to the USA was 1.54 for 25 of the brands, 2.94 compared to the UK for 24 brands, 1.44 for all 29 products against Germany, and 2.76 for 28 products compared to France.

Prices were found to be particularly high in Japan for recently-launched products, those developed overseas and those which were not highly evaluated in their countries of origin.