Japan Flu Deaths: Vaccine Policy Queried

10 February 1997

The Hong Kong Type A flu epidemic has killed some 250 elderly Japanesepeople this winter, yet the Ministry of Health and Welfare has only recently, following criticism for inaction, urged the elderly to seek inoculation.

Concern over possible side effects, which led to the scrapping in 1994 of an anti-flu inoculation program for schoolchildren, and the perception that inoculation is not 100% effective, discourage people from seeking flu shots. Also, the two shots required for immunity cost 4,000-6,000 yen ($33.48-$50.32), which many elderly cannot afford, say local news reports. The MHW does not have a program to pay for inoculation costs.

Moreover, the vaccine business has long been seen as "difficult" in Japan. Deregulation is needed to encourage greater activity by Japanese companies in the vaccines sector, which differs entirely from pharmaceuticals, industry sources told the Marketletter; it has different testing procedures, regulatory approvals and distribution. With the recent exception of a vaccine for hepatitis B, all vaccines for domestic use must be made in Japan. The sources also noted the difficulty of anticipating what to stock, in the case of flu.

