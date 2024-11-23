Japan Flu Deaths: Vaccine Policy Queried

The Hong Kong Type A flu epidemic has killed some 250 elderly Japanesepeople this winter, yet the Ministry of Health and Welfare has only recently, following criticism for inaction, urged the elderly to seek inoculation.
Concern over possible side effects, which led to the scrapping in 1994 of an anti-flu inoculation program for schoolchildren, and the perception that inoculation is not 100% effective, discourage people from seeking flu shots. Also, the two shots required for immunity cost 4,000-6,000 yen ($33.48-$50.32), which many elderly cannot afford, say local news reports. The MHW does not have a program to pay for inoculation costs.
Moreover, the vaccine business has long been seen as "difficult" in Japan. Deregulation is needed to encourage greater activity by Japanese companies in the vaccines sector, which differs entirely from pharmaceuticals, industry sources told the Marketletter; it has different testing procedures, regulatory approvals and distribution. With the recent exception of a vaccine for hepatitis B, all vaccines for domestic use must be made in Japan. The sources also noted the difficulty of anticipating what to stock, in the case of flu.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze