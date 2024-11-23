Saturday 23 November 2024

Japan's Drugmakers Petition On Pricing

29 January 1996

Japanese pharmaceutical companies, through their trade association the JPMA, have petitioned the Ministry of Health and Welfare (Koseisho), seeking clarification of its various recommendations, particularly on National Health Insurance pricing of new drugs and repricing of existing products. Japan's biennial NHI price cuts, for implementation April 1, are due to be announced shortly.

The JPMA argues that the Koseisho should not implement new rules without a consensus being reached with the industry, reports Pharma Japan, and it should apply the new NHI price calculation method for new drugs starting with the new drugs that will be listed in the NHI price list in May of this year. It also calls for the deletion of a provision added by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council (Chuikyo) that NHI prices of me-too drugs will not exceed those of the lowest-priced new drug approved during the past six years. This last provision, which took the industry by surprise, would have too damaging an impact on drug companies, says the JPMA.

On the pricing of already-listed drugs, the JPMA asks the Koseisho to explain the definition of: - drugs subject to repricing; - products listed in the NHI drug list within a period of 10 years; - drugs with no peak-time sales forecast; - and situations in which repricing may be carried out for reasons such as approval of additional indications. The JPMA is especially concerned about the second point, repricing within 10 years, claiming it is a gross deviation from the Chuikyo's recommendations. It is also strongly opposed to the use of market size of comparative drugs at the time of NHI drug price listing as the baseline for drugs whose NHI prices are determined on the basis of NHI prices of comparative drugs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze