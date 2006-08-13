Japan's Eisai acts over Aricept ANDA filing

Japanese drug major Eisai and its US subsididary said that, on August 3, they filed a law suit against Mutual Pharmaceutical and United Research Laboratories, regarding its submission of an Abbreviated New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Aricept (donepezil) orally disintegrating tablets in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey in Newark.
Eisai believes that its donepezil composition patent is valid until its expiration date of November 25, 2010 and intends to vigorously enforce and defend this. Aricept is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor and is believed to work by inhibiting the breakdown of acetylcholine, thereby increasing available levels of this chemical in the brain.
