Friday 22 November 2024

Japan's Eisai not interested in M&As, says CEO, outlining group strategy

13 March 2006

Haruo Naito, chief executive of Japan's fourth-largest domestic drugmaker Eisai, has said he is not interested in mergers and acquisitions even if an opportunity were to present itself, saying: "we have no spare time to discuss and implement matters relating to M&A because of being busy making efforts to achieve our goals. I don't wish to share the time to manage a new merged company even if acquired or merged."

Nevertheless, he noted that there may be possibilities to enter a strategic alliance with a biopharmaceutical venture company if the firm hold promise or has strong expertise or drug candidates which are a match for Eisai's therapeutic franchise. Mr Naito was speaking at a press conference announcing Eisai's fifth mid-term strategic plan, called the Dramatic LEAP Plan 2011, at its Tokyo head office earlier this month.

Targeting 1,000 billion yen sales in 2011

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze