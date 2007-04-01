Japan's Eisai spreads its wings with $325 million acquisition of USA's Morphotek

In what it describes as a "dramatic leap towards biologic therapeutics," Japan's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company, Eisai, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pennsylvania, USA-based Morphotek in a cash deal worth $325.0 million.
Morphotek develops therapeutic monoclonal antibodies through the use of proprietary human antibody technologies, including Human MORPHODOMA and Libradoma. The company is leveraging these technologies to enrich its pipeline that already includes therapeutic antibody leads for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and infectious disease. Two of its programs are currently in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, respectively, with several others in preclinical development.
Clinical and preclinical pipeline
