Japan's medical Spending Forecasts

Japan's Ministry of Health is expecting total health care expenditures for the year April 1994 to March 1995 to increase 5.9% to 25,700 billion yen ($256.1 billion), largely as a result of the revision of medical examination reimbursement prices.
Health care costs per capita for the year are forecast to be more than 200,000 yen for the first time, and medical spending as a proportion of national income is forecast to rise 0.2% to a level of 6.9%.
- Japan and Israel are currently negotiating a major agreement covering science and technology, which both sides hope will be ready for signing when Israeli Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin arrives in Tokyo in mid-December, for the first-ever official visit to Japan by an Israeli leader.
