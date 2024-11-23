Japan's MHW Fires AIDS Panel Chief

The Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare has sacked Akira Nakajima,chairman of a government AIDS panel, for saying that providing AIDS patients with free medical care is a waste of taxpayers' money. AIDS and HIVpositive patients face strong discrimination in Japan. Dr Nakajima, speaking at a meeting attended by AIDS sufferers, referred to "throwing money into the garbage."

In March 1996, the Japanese government and five drug firms settled a suit by 118 victims of contaminated blood products by paying 45 million yen ($380,025). Hundreds of victims did not join the suit fearing discrimination, and the MHW's attitude to hemophiliac AIDS victims is now under question by their lawyers.