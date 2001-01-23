Japan's Sankyo expanding in USA

Sankyo of Japan's US subsidiary has bought out Warner-Lambert's share ofthe Sankyo Parke-Davis joint venture, established in 1996, in a move which is designed to help "the independent development, sales and marketing of Sankyo products in the USA and will enhance the company's success in the worldwide pharmaceutical market."
Sankyo established the JV with W-L (which has since been bought by Pfizer) initially to develop and co-promote its drugs in the USA but a clause was inserted in the original deal which would let Sankyo create a stand-alone company. Joseph Pieroni, who has been named president of Sankyo Pharma, following his four years as president of the JV, said that now is the ideal time for the firm to take this milestone step to solidify its presence in the USA "and significantly enhance our prospects of global growth."
He added that, following the recent launch of the lipid-lowerer WelChol (colesevelam HCl) with partner GelTex Pharmaceuticals (Marketletter June 5, 2000), Sankyo now has "the infrastructure to capitalize on anticipated new product approvals and co-promotion opportunities." The revamped Sankyo Pharma is planning to expand the whole gamut of its activities in the USA, including clinical research, regulatory affairs, sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution. The firm concluded by saying that the move will also significantly improve its ability to market products in partnership with other companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze