Japan To Approve Remote Care

The Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare is preparing to give its approval to the use of remote medical examination and treatment, according to a report in the Japan Times. At present, the Medical Service Law does not permit medical treatment or drug prescribing without a face-to-face consultation, but the MHW is said to interpret this legislation as stating that face-to-face diagnosis is not essential.

A team of research workers at the Ministry is currently testing electronic communications and equipment used in remote medical care, and will present a report by next March. After that, the MHW will notify the prefectural governments and medical organizations of its new interpretation of the Medical Services Law, say the reports.