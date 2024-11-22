Japan Tobacco's Pharma Focus

Japan Tobacco, which was listed on the Tokyo stock exchange earlier this month (Marketletters passim), is focusing its pharmaceutical division as one of its main new business lines. The company is not only working towards developing its own products but also introducing products both from other Japanese companies and foreign drug companies, JT's director of pharmaceuticals, Masakazu Kakei, told Pharma Japan in an interview.
He said that the company has almost completed its first step into the pharmaceutical business, which is to set up an R&D system, but added that the main problem in the future will be where to lay its R&D pipeline.
The company entered the pharmaceutical arena in the late 1980s with the opening of toxicology research laboratories. Basic research laboratories were opened in 1992 and chemical research, biological and pharmacological, and pharmaceutical development laboratories were subsequently established in 1993. The company also opened up an over-the-counter drugs business in October last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze