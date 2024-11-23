JAPAN, UK, SPAIN AND HOLLAND PHARMA SALES UP, OTHERS FLAT

For the first nine months of 1993, government spending curbs have had a negative affect on pharmaceutical sales in Germany and Italy, while leaving slow growth in the USA, France and Belgium. The markets where growth continued, according to figures from IMS International, included Japan, Spain, the UK and the Netherlands, where double-digit growth was seen. The table below shows figures for cardiovasculars (1), alimentary, metabolism products (2), anti-infectives (3), CNS (4), respiratory (5), musculo-skeletal (6), blood, organ (7), others (8) and total (9) product sales for January-September 1993.
$ Mill USA Japan Germany France Italy Spain UK Nether Belg (1) 5,408 2,239 2,288 2,255 1,370 597 640 218 228 (2) 5,281 2,787 1,623 1,531 954 510 714 268 181 (3) 5,501 744 994 1,003 600 326 517 145 174 (4) 3,419 1,215 1,010 678 399 309 560 168 111 (5) 3,088 1,976 578 1,032 639 408 265 79 141 (6) 1,683 1,423 526 405 365 168 277 55 67 (7) 1,369 1,094 363 537 437 168 61 46 45 (8) 7,420 3,161 1,963 1,517 1,527 868 745 218 194 (9) 33,169 14,639 9,345 8,958 6,291 3,354 3,779 1,197 1,141 Change +4% +13% -10% +6% -3% +12% +11% +12% +5%
