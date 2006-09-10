Japanese consumers feel positive about clinical trials but fear ADRs

50% and 19% of Japanese consumers know of the term "clinical trials" and have heard of these, respectively, according to a survey which was announced at the third meeting of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's study committee on establishing a mid-term plan for facilitating clinical trials.
The committee conducted the survey in an attempt to understand the real status of consumers' awareness of clinical trials, targeting 1,306 people including 135 who have participated in studies, 299 general patients and 822 general consumers from July 18 through August 13, 2006, by means of a questionnaire survey and the Internet throughout the nation.
In a response to the question "Is there a need to conduct clinical trials in Japan?" 76%, or 1,033 people, said yes, and 18%, or 235, no. Japanese consumers are likely to deepen the understanding of clinical trials, even though it has often been said that they do not like clinical trials because they think they are human experimentation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze