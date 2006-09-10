Japanese consumers feel positive about clinical trials but fear ADRs

50% and 19% of Japanese consumers know of the term "clinical trials" and have heard of these, respectively, according to a survey which was announced at the third meeting of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's study committee on establishing a mid-term plan for facilitating clinical trials.

The committee conducted the survey in an attempt to understand the real status of consumers' awareness of clinical trials, targeting 1,306 people including 135 who have participated in studies, 299 general patients and 822 general consumers from July 18 through August 13, 2006, by means of a questionnaire survey and the Internet throughout the nation.

In a response to the question "Is there a need to conduct clinical trials in Japan?" 76%, or 1,033 people, said yes, and 18%, or 235, no. Japanese consumers are likely to deepen the understanding of clinical trials, even though it has often been said that they do not like clinical trials because they think they are human experimentation.