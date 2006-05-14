Friday 22 November 2024

Japanese drugmakers' overseas clinical development increasing; JPMA study

14 May 2006

The number of the projects (drug candidates) under clinical development only overseas and overseas prior to domestic trials, and simultaneously overseas and domestically in the 12 leading Japanese pharmaceutical companies increased from 38 and 22 at the end of 2003 to 41 and 25 by the close of 2004, respectively, symbolizing the recent penetration into the global market by these 12 drugmakers.

At the same time, the number of the projects under development only domestically/domestically prior to overseas increased only one to 42 at the end of 2004 compared to the previous year, according to a Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association survey in a newsletter published by the Office of Pharmaceutical Industry Research, the JPMA's think-tank.

The JPMA conducted the questionnaire survey aimed at its 77 member companies in order to assess the actual situation for new drug development in Japan from July to August 2005. The number of valid answers was 61. Clinical development includes New Drug Application filed and Phase III, II and I studies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze