Japanese drugmakers' overseas clinical development increasing; JPMA study

The number of the projects (drug candidates) under clinical development only overseas and overseas prior to domestic trials, and simultaneously overseas and domestically in the 12 leading Japanese pharmaceutical companies increased from 38 and 22 at the end of 2003 to 41 and 25 by the close of 2004, respectively, symbolizing the recent penetration into the global market by these 12 drugmakers.

At the same time, the number of the projects under development only domestically/domestically prior to overseas increased only one to 42 at the end of 2004 compared to the previous year, according to a Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association survey in a newsletter published by the Office of Pharmaceutical Industry Research, the JPMA's think-tank.

The JPMA conducted the questionnaire survey aimed at its 77 member companies in order to assess the actual situation for new drug development in Japan from July to August 2005. The number of valid answers was 61. Clinical development includes New Drug Application filed and Phase III, II and I studies.