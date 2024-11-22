Japanese NHI Deficit For 1993

Japan's National Health Insurance deficit went up 33.5% in fiscal 1993 over 1992 to 101.2 billion yen ($1 billion), even though the cumulative balance of payments for the year revealed a surplus of 278 billion yen ($2.7 billion).

The single-year balance of payments, which excludes a government subsidy and the balance carried forward from 1992, showed the NHI to be in the red for the fifth consecutive year. 1993's deficit was the biggest since 1989, when it reached 124 billion yen, reports Pharma Japan.