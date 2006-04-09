Friday 22 November 2024

Jordan's Pharma launches Center of Excellence as an "open platform"

9 April 2006

At the end of last month, the Jordanian Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers held a press conference to officially launch the Jordan Pharmaceutical Center of Excellence (JPCoE), it announced in a press statement.

The Center, which is said to be the first of its kind both locally and regionally, would act as an open platform for communication between the pharmaceutical industry, government bodies and academic institutions. It will aim to promote continuous education and training in all fields of public health care, with a focus on the pharmaceutical industry and drug regulatory affairs.

The JPCoE will also create a database of all the equipment related to the drug industry available for hire in Jordan and identify the skills required for the validation and collection of information about experts in the industry and service providers in Jordan and abroad. It will be formulating partnerships with local and international universities and partners, which will lead to know-how transfers in order to enhance the competitiveness of the local and regional pharmaceutical industry in a globalized business environment, says the JAPM statement.

