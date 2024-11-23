JUDICIAL DRUG PRICE ENQUIRY IN ITALY?

Pharmaceutical prices set by the drug pricing committee in Italy by the former head of the Italian Health Ministry's pharmaceutical services, Duilio Poggiolini (who is presently under arrest; Marketletters passim), may soon be the subject of a judicial enquiry.
No confirmation is yet available, but it is though the state budget controlling body, the Corte dei Conti, may be considering such a move on the grounds of financial damages wrought on Italy's finances. Artificially high price rises for drugs may have weighed unduly heavily on the public health system and on the budget of local health providers. Corte dei Conti sources have said it is probable there will be a judicial investigation, which would have to be initiated through its regional offices.
