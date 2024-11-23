Julphar Acquires MSD Plant In Germany

The United Arab Emirates' sole drug manufacturer, Julphar, has acquireda production plant from Merck Sharp and Dohme in Germany, and plans to acquire similar plants in the USA and South East Asia.

The company says that it will also expand in Latin America where it already owns a production plant. The general manager of Julphar said that it had made its first international move by acquiring a plant in Ecuador from Schering-Plough. This plant manufactures 27 products.

Earlier this year, the company acquired the right to manufacture and market its first herbal medicine, developed by the Beijing Medical Institute. The herbal product, Mebo, a patented US-Chinese medicine, is being launched in the UAE this week and is indicated for the treatment of burns, wounds and ulcers.