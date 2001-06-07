Juvenile arthritis drug gets orphan status

Protein Therapeutics has been granted orphan drug status by the US Foodand Drug Administration for the use of its oral human gammaglobulin product in the treatment of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. The drug inactivates the superantigens associated with RA, a mode of action which is thought to stop the progression of disease rather than just suppressing symptoms. It was shown in previous studies to reduce the number of swollen joints in the first few weeks of treatment in patients with RA, with no significant side effects (Marketletter January 4 & 11, 1999).