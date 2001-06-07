Juvenile arthritis drug gets orphan status

Protein Therapeutics has been granted orphan drug status by the US Foodand Drug Administration for the use of its oral human gammaglobulin product in the treatment of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. The drug inactivates the superantigens associated with RA, a mode of action which is thought to stop the progression of disease rather than just suppressing symptoms. It was shown in previous studies to reduce the number of swollen joints in the first few weeks of treatment in patients with RA, with no significant side effects (Marketletter January 4 & 11, 1999).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze