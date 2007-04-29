Kalypsys starts 2nd Ph I trial of pain drug

California, USA-based pharmaceutical company Kalypsys has initiated a second Phase I trial of its developmental agent KD7040, a topical formulation of an inducible nitric oxide synthase inhibitor, designed to treat neuropathic pain. The study will be a multiple dose-escalation assessment, following on from the single dose-escalation trial that it completed in March.

Paul Grint, the firm's chief medical officer, said that preclinical data suggests that KD7040 may help circumvent some of the side effects associated with other pain medications. He added that the company would initially examine the agent as a treatment for post-herpetic neuralgia, and that this, if successful, would provide a basis for a larger development program in multiple indications.

The firm also said that it has recently completed a Phase Ia study of another developmental drug, KD3010, in metabolic disease, and plans to initiate a Phase Ib later this quarter (Marketletter October 2, 2006).