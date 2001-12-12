Kazakhstan pharma imports growing

Kazakhstan imported pharmaceuticals worth $55.5 million in the firsthalf of this year, including $9 million from the USA, according to BISNIS, part of the US Department of Commerce. This indicates a hefty rise compared with total 2000 drug imports of $89.9 million, of which $600,000 came from the USA.
The big increase in Kazakh imports of medicines from the USA so far this year is attributed to state purchases of American drugs for national programs against tuberculosis and diabetes, says BISNIS, adding that Kazakhstan currently imports around 95%-97% of its pharmaceutical requirements.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze