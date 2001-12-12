Kazakhstan pharma imports growing

Kazakhstan imported pharmaceuticals worth $55.5 million in the firsthalf of this year, including $9 million from the USA, according to BISNIS, part of the US Department of Commerce. This indicates a hefty rise compared with total 2000 drug imports of $89.9 million, of which $600,000 came from the USA.

The big increase in Kazakh imports of medicines from the USA so far this year is attributed to state purchases of American drugs for national programs against tuberculosis and diabetes, says BISNIS, adding that Kazakhstan currently imports around 95%-97% of its pharmaceutical requirements.