Kenya bans sulphur-based malaria drugs

Kenya's government has announced the phasing out of the use of sulphur-based drugs for treating malaria, effective from mid-May this year. James Nyikal, the government's Director of Medical Services, told the AllAfrica newspaper that more effective artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) is more effective against the mosquito-carried disease. Dr Nyikal confirmed that the drugs would be available at government health facilities free of charge for patients.
Announcing the change of treatment policy, Dr Nyikal explained that the sulphur-based drugs, including Fansidar (pyrimethamine sulfadoxine) and Metakelfin (sulphalene-pyrimethamine), have been in use for two years, but the disease has developed resistance to them.
The Kenyan government has allocated 1.5 billion shillings ($21.1 million) to health funds for the ACT drugs. A further 150.0 million shillings will be spent on training more than 10,000 health care workers on the proper use of ACT drugs. Dr Nyikal expressed concern that the program could face financial difficulties due to funding problems with the Geneva, Switzerland-headquartered Global Fund.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze