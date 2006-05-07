Kenya's pharma says: "No new malaria drug"

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya has opposed the introduction of a new drug for treating malaria on the grounds that it was not consulted by the government, according to local media reports. The trade body accuses the government of caving into pressure by aid donors and multinational drugmakers to adopt Coartem (arte-mesinin combination therapy), manufactured by Swiss drug major Novartis (Marketletter May 1).

The PSK's chairman, Isaac Kibwage, told the Nairobi, Kenya-based newspaper the Daily Nation that "ACT is effective, no doubt. But donor-funded programs are foun-ded on the ever-shifting quicksands of politics. We are concerned that patients and the government will not afford the drug when the donors leave." Kenya's Malaria Control Program head, Willis Akhwale insisted that the funding is in place for Coartem. In any event, ACTs would be avail-able in generic form when the aid program ceases.