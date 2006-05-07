Kenya's pharma says: "No new malaria drug"

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya has opposed the introduction of a new drug for treating malaria on the grounds that it was not consulted by the government, according to local media reports. The trade body accuses the government of caving into pressure by aid donors and multinational drugmakers to adopt Coartem (arte-mesinin combination therapy), manufactured by Swiss drug major Novartis (Marketletter May 1).
The PSK's chairman, Isaac Kibwage, told the Nairobi, Kenya-based newspaper the Daily Nation that "ACT is effective, no doubt. But donor-funded programs are foun-ded on the ever-shifting quicksands of politics. We are concerned that patients and the government will not afford the drug when the donors leave." Kenya's Malaria Control Program head, Willis Akhwale insisted that the funding is in place for Coartem. In any event, ACTs would be avail-able in generic form when the aid program ceases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze