Kinaxo to perform analysis for J&J R&D

Germany's Kinaxo Biotechnologies GmbH says that it has entered into an agreement in which it will perform analysis on a range of compounds selected by Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research and Development, a division of J&J's Belgian Janssen Pharmaceutica unit.

Kinaxo, which is a spin-out from the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, said that it will employ its KinaTorTm platform, a comprehensive suite of chemical proteomics technologies and assays, to perform target selectivity analyses on a series of small-molecule compounds identified by its partner.

The Martinsreid-headquartered company added that its technology, which it says is capable of identifying molecular interactions using a sophisticated array of affinity-based separation procedures and sensitive mass spectrometry, address many of the problems that arise during classical drug development. It went on to cite the identification of unexpected toxicities and unknown disease-relevant targets in a cellular context as examples of issues that its system can overcome.