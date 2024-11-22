Kirin's clinical trials of thrombopoietin

- Kirin Brewery hopes to start clinical trials of the platelet stimulator thrombopoietin by the end of the year, according to Pharma Japan. The product will reinforce Kirin's hematological product lines, which already include erythropoietin and granulocyte colony stimulating factor. Kirin is in a race with Genentech and ZymoGenetics to develop TPO, as they all announced the cloning of the product in June 1994. The agent is expected to be developed in the first instance for thrombocytopenia associated with cancer chemotherapy.