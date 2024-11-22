Kirin's clinical trials of thrombopoietin

- Kirin Brewery hopes to start clinical trials of the platelet stimulator thrombopoietin by the end of the year, according to Pharma Japan. The product will reinforce Kirin's hematological product lines, which already include erythropoietin and granulocyte colony stimulating factor. Kirin is in a race with Genentech and ZymoGenetics to develop TPO, as they all announced the cloning of the product in June 1994. The agent is expected to be developed in the first instance for thrombocytopenia associated with cancer chemotherapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze