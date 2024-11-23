Kissei licenses KAD-1229 to Servier

- Kissei of Japan has licensed its novel diabetes drug KAD-1229 to Servier of France for development and commercialization in Europe. The drug is currently in Phase II testing in Japan, and is believed to act by blocking ATP-dependent potassium channels and stimulating insulin release from the pancreas. KAD-1229's short duration of action means that it will only be used for the management of post-prandial glucose levels, according to Pharma Japan. A licensing partner for the US market is being sought.
