Kos' Niaspan Cleared In Its First Market

In the USA, Kos Pharmaceuticals of Miami, Florida, has been granted Foodand Drug Administration approval to market Niaspan, a "once-a-night" formulation of niacin, for the treatment of mixed lipid disorders. It is the first niacin product to be labeled for reducing the risk of nonfatal recurrent myocardial infarction and regressing atherosclerosis when used in combination with bile-binding resins.
Niacin is considered a very good drug for lowering plasma lipids, but it has unwanted side effects which have limited its widespread use, including flushing and liver toxicity. Its improved formulation has meant that in trials, less than 6% of patients discontinued therapy because of liver enzyme elevations, and less than 1% discontinued because of flushing.
Furthermore, Niaspan offers improved efficacy and drives all lipid fractions in the right direction, says Kos. Its night-time administration (the company has even trade-marked the "once-a-night" strap-line) coincides with the peak for cholesterol synthesis in the body, and this is thought to contribute to its effects on lipids. Trials have shown that, on average, the drug can achieve low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol reductions of up to 17%, reduce triglycerides by up to 35%, reduce lipoprotein(a) by up to 24% and increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol by up to 26%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze