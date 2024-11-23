KRKA At Latvia's Medicinbalt Fair

Slovenian drugs producer KRKA was one of the participants in the Medicinbalt international medicines trade fair in Riga, the Latvian capital, in June, according to the Baltic Times. Other companies taking part included Latvia's largest drugs producer, Grindex, and Latvian representatives of Finland's Tamro group (see also page 5).

KRKA has a long-standing presence in the Baltic states, with its drugs formerly supplied to these countries via Moscow. It opened an office in Riga in 1995 and started its independent cooperation with the Baltic states about three years ago.

The firm reportedly produces 143 different drugs in 338 forms for human use, including antirheumatism, analgesia, antibiotics and cardiovascular agents.