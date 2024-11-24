It invests in early-stage companies developing technologies in biotech, medtech, and digital health, leveraging its industry expertise to identify promising opportunities.

The firm primarily invests in Europe while maintaining a global perspective. Kurma Partners works closely with academic institutions, research centers, and industry players to support the development of new therapies and healthcare solutions, particularly in areas with unmet medical needs.

Kurma Partners manages several funds and has invested in a wide range of companies, from seed to late-stage. The firm has a track record of successful exits and aims to drive growth and value in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.