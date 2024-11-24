Sunday 24 November 2024

One To Watch

Kurma Partners

A European venture capital firm based in Paris, focused on life sciences and healthcare.

It invests in early-stage companies developing technologies in biotech, medtech, and digital health, leveraging its industry expertise to identify promising opportunities.

The firm primarily invests in Europe while maintaining a global perspective. Kurma Partners works closely with academic institutions, research centers, and industry players to support the development of new therapies and healthcare solutions, particularly in areas with unmet medical needs.

Kurma Partners manages several funds and has invested in a wide range of companies, from seed to late-stage. The firm has a track record of successful exits and aims to drive growth and value in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Latest Kurma Partners News

Kurma clocks up 140 million euros in first closing of new fund
4 October 2024
Shorla to advance pipeline thanks to $35 million Series B financing
6 October 2023
Argobio launches with 50 million euros, aiming to create pioneering biotech spinouts
3 March 2021
BRIEF—Samsung Biologics partners with Kurma on biologics
23 October 2023
