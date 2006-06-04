Labopharm licenses tramadol to GSK in Mexico

Canadian drugmaker Labopharm says that it has granted UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline exclusive rights to distribute its once-daily tramadol product in Mexico. This deal expands the existing agreement between the two firms, which sees GSK distribute the drug in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Under the terms of the deal, Labopharm has agreed to supply the UK major with the product throughout the licensed territory. In return, the Canadian drugmaker will receive specified milestone payments and a percentage of net sales.