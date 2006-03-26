Lamberti steps down from Schering AG supervisory board

German drugmaker Schering AG announced March 21 that Hermann-Josef Lamberti has stepped down, with immediate effect, from the group's supervisory board, "in order to avoid a conflict of interest."
What the conflict might be was not detailed by the company, but it is likely to be linked with Schering's rejection of the hostile 14.6 billion-euro ($17.53 billion) offer from fellow German group Merck KGaA (Marketletter March 20). Specifically, it is being suggested that this is because Mr Lamberti is on the management board of Deutsche Bank, which is advising Merck on the deal.
