Lamictal Launched As Monotherapy In UK

Wellcome has launched its anticonvulsant drug Lamictal (lamotrigine) as a monotherapy for epilepsy in the UK. This is the first drug to be launched for the single-agent treatment of epilepsy in the UK for 20 years. Wellcome notes that Lamictal has fewer side effects than older antiepileptic drugs due to its more selective mode of action.
Lamictal has also been approved as a monotherapy in South Africa, where it is already marketed, and the Netherlands, where it is due for launch shortly. Wellcome has submissions under consideration in 16 other countries for the use of lamotrigine as a monotherapy.
