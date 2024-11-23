Launch Of Serenics Through Lilly Deal

A new company, Serenics, has been launched as a result of a deal struckby Competitive Technologies and Eli Lilly. CTT has signed a license and technology transfer deal with Lilly that will enable the new firm Serenics to develop products based on a unique family of orally-active, non-peptide vasopressin receptor antagonists and oxytocin receptor antagonists invented by Lilly.
The deal also provides for an alliance between Serenics and Lilly for the development, regulatory approval, manufacture and marketing or distribution of certain successfully-developed products. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
A president to head up Serenics is now being sought, commented CTT.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze