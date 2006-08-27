Laureate and Lpath agree Sphingomab production deal

US firms Laureate Pharma, a biopharmaceutical development and protein production specialist, and Lpath, a leader in the field of lipidomic-based therapeutics, say they have entered into an agreement to produce the latter's recombinant monoclonal antibody Sphingomab for use in trials. The drug, which is designed to interact with the validated cancer target sphigosine-1-phosphate, also has applications for various ocular and cardiovascular conditions in which the protein plays a role.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Laureate will provide cell line development, optimization, up- and downstream process development , as well as undertaking the manufacture of the MAb, for use in clinical assessments.

Scott Pancoast, Lpath's chief executive, said: "this marks an important milestone for Lpath, as we move our flagship product, Sphingomab, into preclinical development and we begin focusing on our Phase I clinical trials currently slated for late 2007." Financial terms of the deal were not provided.