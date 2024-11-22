Leciva 1994 Expectations

Leciva Praha, the largest producer of pharmaceuticals in the Czech Republic, is expected to achieve a profit of 850 million crowns ($30.3 million) on a turnover of 4 billion crowns in 1994, according to the CTK news agency's Business News.

Leciva, which has a domestic market share of 21%, produces around 180 preparations in 250 medicinal forms. Mainly known for its antibiotic, ampicillin, and flu remedy Paralen, the company sells more than 70% of its production on the Czech market, while 20% is exported to Slovakia and 10% to Western countries. A third of production is accounted for by licensed preparations from international pharmaceutical companies such as Sandoz and Roussel Uclaf.

The company has invested more than 1 billion crowns over the past three years in its modernization. It employs a workforce of 1,480.