Leciva's First Quarter 1996

- Leciva, a Prague-based pharmaceuticals and vitamins producer, recorded gross profit of 222 million koruna ($8 million) in the first quarter of 1996. Sales were 1.33 billion koruna, reports the CTK news agency's Business News. The added value of the firm's production was 27% higher than in the same period in 1995.
Full-year net profits in 1995 were 310 million koruna on sales of 4.3 billion koruna. 70% of sales were made in the Czech Republic, with exports mainly to Slovakia, Russia, the Ukraine, Hungary and Poland. The firm manufactures 250 different types of drugs, including antibiotics, chemotherapeutics, analgesics, vitamins and hormones. The company's board has called for a quickening of the pace of its privatization, saying that the firm requires this to carry out its development plan.
