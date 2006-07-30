Lenox launches LNK Pharma

Irish contract manufacturer Lenox Systems says that its subsidiary, LNK Pharma, now offers easy access to premier Indian subcontinent facilities for production of a wide range of low-cost/high-quality injectable drugs, adding that it offers highly cost-effective pharmaceutical contract production capacity, together with the supply of closure and packaging products.
Newly-established LNK Pharma is particularly geared to handle the outsourcing of a range of low margin, widely-used injectable drugs in powder and liquid forms. According to Lenox, both short and long runs are handled "quickly and efficiently by sophisticated manufacturing plants located throughout India," adding that all of LNK's production facilities operate fully to World Health Organization and Good Manufacturing Practises standards all within Class 100 production environments.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
