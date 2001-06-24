Lercanidipine rights for Canada to Fournier

France's Fournier says that its Canadian affiliate has acquiredmarketing rights from Recordati of Italy for the latter's calcium channel blocker lercanidipine, currently sold elsewhere as Zanidip. As part of the deal, Fournier Pharma will submit a New Drug Submission in Canada by the end of the year.
Recordati noted that lercanidipine has now been approved in 31 countries and is marketed in 25. The firm's chairman, Giovanni Recordati, said that the finalization of other licensing agreements for the drug (the group has also signed up with Solvay in Australia and Laboratorios Sanfer in Mexico) means deals are now in place in 19 out of the top 20 world pharmaceutical markets. Recordati recently completed an 800-patient study looking at the tolerability of lercanidipine, and said that a US filing is on track for the second half of this year (Marketletter June 25) by partner Forest Laboratories.
