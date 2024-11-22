Life Medical Sciences Piliel trials

- Life Medical Sciences of New Jersey, USA, has said it is discussing the future of its hair-growth compound Piliel, a mix of 40 naturally-occuring hormones and nutrients, with the US Food and Drug Administration. The company has already conducted its first clinical trial of the drug in Europe and plans to start US clinical trials in the near future. The results of the European study, which enrolled 15 patients who have experienced hair loss for around nine years, found that 100% of those tested had at least moderate hair regrowth after four months of treatment. Phase II/III multicenter trials are scheduled to begin soon in Europe and will run for approximately four months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze