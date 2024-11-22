Friday 22 November 2024

Life Medical Sciences Piliel trials

3 September 1995

- Life Medical Sciences of New Jersey, USA, has said it is discussing the future of its hair-growth compound Piliel, a mix of 40 naturally-occuring hormones and nutrients, with the US Food and Drug Administration. The company has already conducted its first clinical trial of the drug in Europe and plans to start US clinical trials in the near future. The results of the European study, which enrolled 15 patients who have experienced hair loss for around nine years, found that 100% of those tested had at least moderate hair regrowth after four months of treatment. Phase II/III multicenter trials are scheduled to begin soon in Europe and will run for approximately four months.

